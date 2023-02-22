Big trains, small tunnels: Heads roll over peculiar problem in Spain

Spain is facing a peculiar problem, that of trains being too big to fit through some tunnels. The country's secretary of state for transport and the head of the state rail company have resigned over the matter as the people and political leaders raise questions about the new trains.

State rail operator, Renfe, had three years ago, announced plans to modernise the rolling stock on narrow-gauge commuter trains and medium-distance trains in Asturias and Cantabria. The project was to cost €258 million ($274). But it was revealed last month that the trains being built were too wide to pass through some of the tunnels in the two regions.

Political leaders started calling out for action to be taken against concerned parties. Miguel Ángel Revilla, the regional president of Cantabria, termed the project as a “bodge”. Adrián Barbón, the president of neighbouring Asturias, said he was “baffled, angry and disappointed” at the developments.

Two senior officials, one at Renfe and the other at the state rail infrastructure company, Adif, were fired last month over the matter. However, anger over the botched project continued unabated. Isabel Pardo de Vera, Spain’s secretary of state for transport, resigned on Monday, along with Isaías Táboas, the president of Renfe.

Prime minister Pedro Sánchez's government announced free travel on the Asturian and Cantabrian networks affected by the delays till the new rolling stock began to come into service in early 2026.

“From the moment I found out about this matter, I’ve done everything I could to find out what happened and to find a solution,” Spain’s transport minister, Raquel Sánchez, said. “From the outset, we’ve accepted responsibility, said sorry, recognised the mistake and determined responsibility. We’ve also begun an internal audit and put together a working group to find a solution and speed up construction of the trains as much as possible.”

A statement by the transport ministry said, "The search for, and approval, of the optimal solution when it comes to designing most spacious, modern, fast and efficient train possible, while also bearing in mind the singular rail infrastructure has not led to any wasteful use of public resources."

It also added that had they gone for smaller trains, there would still have been problems.

(With inputs from agencies)

