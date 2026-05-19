/Lahore’s pre-partition street names RESTORED: From Jain Mandir to Krishnan Nagar | FULL LIST

In what may be called a big change in Pakistan, the provincial government of Punjab has approved the restoration of several roads and neighbourhoods in Lahore to their original pre-Partition names, according to a report in PTI. The decision is a part of the Lahore Heritage Areas Revival project, that is a brain-child of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Under this initiative, the historic identity of Lahore is being restored. After the Partition in 1947, several roads, parks, and localities associated with Hindu, or Sikh heritage were renamed to Islamic or nationalist identities. "The Punjab Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a few days ago had approved a plan to restore the original and historical names of various streets and roads in Lahore and its neighbourhood," a Punjab government official told news agency PTI.