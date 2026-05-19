/Lahore’s pre-partition street names RESTORED: From Jain Mandir to Krishnan Nagar | FULL LIST

In what may be called a big change in Pakistan, the provincial government of Punjab has approved the restoration of several roads and neighbourhoods in Lahore to their original pre-Partition names, according to a report in PTI. The decision is a part of the Lahore Heritage Areas Revival project, that is a brain-child of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Under this initiative, the historic identity of Lahore is being restored. After the Partition in 1947, several roads, parks, and localities associated with Hindu, or Sikh heritage were renamed to Islamic or nationalist identities. "The Punjab Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a few days ago had approved a plan to restore the original and historical names of various streets and roads in Lahore and its neighbourhood," a Punjab government official told news agency PTI.
What are the key name changes?
Among the roads and areas set to regain their earlier identities are Queen’s Road, Jail Road, Davies Road, Lawrence Road, Empress Road, Krishan Nagar, Santnagar, Dharampura, Brandreth Road, Ram Gali, Tempbell Street, Laxmi Chowk, Jain Mandir Road, Kumharpura, Mohan Lal Bazaar, Sundar Das Road, Bhagwan Pura, Shanti Nagar, and Outfall Road, as per reports. Reports also said that local authorities have begun installing signboards bearing the restored names. Even Lahore’s iconic Lawrence Gardens, known for decades as Bagh-e-Jinnah, is set to reclaim its colonial-era title. PTI reported that Nawaz Sharif has also proposed bringing back Lahore’s historic cricket grounds and the old wrestling arena at Minto Park, now called Greater Iqbal Park.
Full list of names that has been changed are:
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- Islampura is once again Krishan Nagar
- Babri Masjid Chowk is now Jain Mandir Chowk again
- Sunnat Nagar is back to Sant Nagar
- Mustafaabad has become Dharampura again
- Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowkis nowLakshmi Chowk
Some colonial-era names are also back:
- Sir Aga Khan Road will now be called Davis Road
- Fatima Jinnah Road will be called Queens Road
- Bagh-e-Jinnah will again be called Lawrence Gardens
- Greater Iqbal Park will be called Minto Park