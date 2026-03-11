/PM Modi confirms central approval for 'Keralam' name change

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday (March 11) that the Union Government has officially greenlit the proposal to rename the state of Kerala to "Keralam." Speaking at a high-profile event, the Prime Minister emphasised that this decision honours the cultural identity and long-standing aspirations of the Malayali people.
The announcement took place during the Golden Jubilee Sammelan of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi noted that the transition to "Keralam" aligns the state’s official designation with its traditional roots. He remarked that the joy visible among the public reflects a deep satisfaction that the state has finally secured its rightful name in accordance with local heritage.
The push for the name change has been a consistent point of advocacy within the state legislature, rooted in the linguistic history of the region. By adopting the Malayalam phonetic form, the government aims to rectify a colonial-era nomenclature.
Honouring the fishermen community
Beyond the historic renaming, the Prime Minister utilised the platform to commend the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha for its five decades of advocacy. He praised the organisation’s tireless commitment to securing the rights of the fishermen community, noting that their fifty-year journey was built on a foundation of hard work and a selfless spirit of service.
The Prime Minister’s address also turned to the heroic efforts of Kerala's "sea brothers" during the catastrophic 2018 floods. He reminded the audience that the entire nation remains grateful for the courage displayed by the fishing community during that crisis. He pointed out that while others were stranded, fishermen deployed their boats to rescue the trapped and deliver life-saving supplies to those cut off by the waters.
"The dedication you showed during the floods earned the respect of every Indian," the Prime Minister noted, highlighting that their service continues to be a source of national pride.
A historic milestone
The Golden Jubilee celebrations marked a significant intersection of cultural recognition and community appreciation. As the state prepares to transition its official records to reflect the name "Keralam," the atmosphere at the Sammelan was one of triumph. The Prime Minister concluded his speech by extending his warmest wishes to the members of the Dheevara Sabha, framing the name change as a victory for all who call the coastal state home.