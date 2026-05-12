/Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) will get a name change. Here is why it matters

The name Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) implies that the condition affects only the ovaries. However, experts say it is a hormonal or endocrine disorder that can leave long-term effects on the female body, but it is not diagnosed in time because of its current name.
Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which affects one in eight women globally, could soon be renamed. Experts say that the current name delays diagnoses, because it overemphasises focus on ovarian cysts and the ovaries. They argue that PCOS is a long-term hormonal or endocrine disorder and impacts a woman's weight, skin, metabolic and mental health, and the reproductive system.
A statement in The Lancet calls for it to be renamed to reflect these wider effects. They have proposed the name polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) in this direction. The National Health Service (NHS) officials, the UK's publicly funded healthcare system, confirmed that the recommendation will be considered. The new name was reached following global surveys of thousands of patients with the condition.
The statement in the journal adds that the current name implies “pathological ovarian cysts, obscuring diverse endocrine and metabolic features, and contributing to delayed diagnosis, fragmented care, and stigma, while curtailing research and policy framing." But PMOS encompasses the “multi-system pathophysiology” of the condition. The researchers say that the new name is more accurate, as it "omits cysts" and "captures endocrine, metabolic, and ovarian dysfunction."
Professor Helena Teede, director of the Monash Centre for Health Research and Implementation and an endocrinologist, said, "What we now know is that there is actually no increase in abnormal cysts on the ovary and the diverse features of the condition were often unappreciated." This led to "delayed diagnosis, limited awareness and inadequate care" about the condition.
Calling it a "landmark moment", she said that the name change will "lead to desperately-needed worldwide advancements in clinical practice and research." Rachel Morman, chair of Verity (PCOS UK), is happy that the new name "leads with hormones and recognises the metabolic dimension of the condition." She hopes that the "change will reframe the conversation and demand that it is taken as seriously."
The Independent quoted an NHS England spokesperson as saying, “We routinely review and update content on the NHS website to ensure it reflects the latest clinical advice and will carefully consider these recommendations." They added that the body will continue to work to improve women’s healthcare.