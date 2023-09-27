Biden to kickstart USD 100 million drive to fight drug-resistant bacteria: Report

US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday (September 27), is likely to announce a USD 100 million research drive to fight deadly drug-resistant bacteria, said Reuters citing an unnamed White House official. World Health Organization (WHO) data says that more than a million people die across the world each year due to infections caused by antibiotics-resistant bacteria. The concern is growing across the globe that infectious bacteria would soon be completely resistant to even 'last-resort' antibiotics.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control, more than 35,000 people lose their lives annually due to drug-resistant bacteria.

The problem of drug-resitant bacteria is believed to have become worse after the Covid pandemic as many Covid patients across the world were prescribed antibiotics.

Experts all over the world have been warning of 'superbugs' or evolved bacteria that develop resistance to antibiotics due to their misuse and overuse.

This has given rise to need for new antibiotics capable of combating drug-resistant bacteria. However, there hasn't been much incentive for such a research in drug companies as antibiotics are not especially profitable.

The big push by the Biden administration will spur research that will be driven by Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). It is a government research agency which was launched last year by President Biden and the US Congress.

It has been reported that Biden is planning to make the announcement during a meeting in San Francisco with President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

The council includes academic experts and also officials from Advanced Micro Devices, Microsoft and Google.

Reuters cited the unnamed White House official who said that Biden is also likely to discuss an executive order that's being drafted. The order is on artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies)

