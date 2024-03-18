Biden speaks to Netanyahu, discusses latest developments in Gaza and humanitarian aid

The White House said that United States President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Mar 18) and discussed the situation in Rafah. In the first call between the two leaders since February 15, they talked about the efforts to increase aid to war-ravaged Gaza.

The talks come amid rising jitters between Israel and the US over the escalating tensions in the West Asian region. The West, including the US, often backed Israel's rights to defend itself in the aftermath of Hamas' deadly October 7 attack, but now it has started to criticise Netanyahu's handling of the war.

"President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza, including the situation in Rafah and efforts to surge humanitarian assistance to Gaza," the White House said.

Tensions have risen recently after Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, a longtime supporter of Israel and the highest-ranking Jewish elected official, called for new elections in Israel and said Netanyahu was an obstacle to peace.

Leaders from the US, including Biden and Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the United States House of Representatives, praised the speech and said that Schumer had echoed the concerns of many Americans.

Netanyahu responded harshly on Sunday, telling CNN in an interview that Schumer's speech was "totally inappropriate".

Netanyahu reiterated to a cabinet meeting on Sunday that Israeli forces would enter Rafah, the last relatively safe place in the tiny, packed Gaza territory, despite international pressure to avoid further civilian losses.

'Gaza is facing famine'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday called for a rapid ceasefire as she said on Sunday that Gaza was facing famine.

"We are all extremely concerned about the war in Gaza and the unfolding catastrophic humanitarian situation. Gaza is facing famine, and we cannot accept this. It is critical to achieve an agreement on a ceasefire rapidly now that frees the hostages and allows more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza," she told reporters, speaking in Cairo after signing a strategic partnership agreement with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

While recalling the previous ceasefire, she praised al-Sisi, stating, "I commend you for your personal efforts Mr President to broker such a ceasefire and we're also very concerned about the risks (that) a full-scale offensive in Rafah would have on the vulnerable civilian population. This needs to be avoided at all costs."

Sisi said that Egypt and European leaders have agreed to reject an Israeli military operation in Rafah.

