Biden smoother to deal with, Trump administration unilateral & selfish, says China's state-run Global Times

A day after Joe Biden was formally nominated as the Democratic presidential candidate, China's state-run Global Times said Biden will be "smoother to deal with".

The Chinese tabloid ran a 1,227-word article backing Biden's campaign. The writer of the article is Yang Sheng who had earlier declared that India will "pay a heavy price if it miscalculates China".

In his opinion, the Hong Kong movement is leading the country nowhere and using the Wuhan virus to smear China will backfire. His views are in line with Xi Jinping.

Yang said the United States would be more predictable under Biden. The Global Times goes on to say that Biden will be better than Trump because he is likely to place the United States back into the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal.

"For China, because Biden was vice-president during Obama's term, and had a lot of prior experience dealing with Chinese leaders, we would expect to facilitate more effective communication with Biden if he wins," it says.

The article called the Trump administration "unilateral, selfish and hegemonic", adding that American and Chinese diplomats have nothing to talk about when they meet. China believes Biden could "change this".

Trump has repeatedly said that China wants him to lose. He has gone to the extent of saying that Beijing may interfere in the November 3 polls.

"The biggest risk that we have is mail-in ballots, it's much if it is a much easier thing for a foreign power, whether it's Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, many others, people, countries you wouldn't expect. It's much easier for them to forge ballots and send them in," the US president had said.

China is one of the biggest election issues this season even as 73 per cent of American adults have an unfavourable view of China and 78 per cent of Americans blame China for the global spread of the Wuhan virus, according to a Pew research.