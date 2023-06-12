Biden postpones meeting with NATO chief because of root canal procedure

US President Joe Biden is set to miss meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg due to an abruptly scheduled dental root canal treatment. The two leaders were due to meet to discuss situation in Ukraine. The White House said that the meeting with NATO general secretary along with a diplomatic reception later 'will be scheduled for tomorrow'.

Biden will undergo root canal on one of his lower teeth.

Kevin C. O'Connor said in a statement that President Biden was "experiencing further discomfort" from a partially treated premolar tooth in his lower right jaw.

The White House press office said Biden will "undergo a root canal this morning at the White House."

The press office said Biden "will not be put under anesthesia and the 25th amendment will not be invoked," meaning he will remain conscious and able to perform his duties, without having to give temporary presidential powers to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The root canal procedure appeared to be unplanned though the doctors did not indicate any danger to Biden's health. The president cancelled a third scheduled appearance. It was an event that was celebrating university athletes. The cancellation came less than our before the programme was to start.

Biden, at 80 years old, is already the oldest president ever in office. He has said that he would run for president again in 2024 elections. If re-elected, Biden will be 86 by the time he completes his second term. His health is being minutely watched.

According to O'Connor, Biden first experienced pain in the tooth on Sunday and was examined by a team from the Walter Reed presidential hospital sent to the White House.

The team "was able to perform an examination, to include X-rays, in the White House Dental Operatory. They determined that endodontic treatment (root canal) was most appropriate. Initial root canal procedure was performed at the time, with a plan for specialized endodontal follow-up in the near future," O'Connor wrote.

The doctor said Biden "tolerated the procedure well. There were no complications."

The information about the procedure was not made public till Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

