Biden meets Erdogan in Rome; F-16 deal, human rights dominate agenda

US President Joe Biden met Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome as the two leaders discussed the contentious F-16 fighter jet deal.

The White House said Biden told Erdogan on the concerns over Turkey's possession of the Russian S-400 missile system as two leaders sought to improve bilateral ties.

Also Read: Why the Russian S-400 defence missile deal matters to India

Turkey's agreement with Russia to buy the S-400 missile defence system has led to tensions between the two countries. The Trump administration had earlier refused to sell the F-35 jets to Turkey amid the Russian deal.

Turkey's president has insisted that the US should pay back at least part of the $1.4 billion advance payment for the F-35 jets through the F-16 deal.

Also Read | Don't expect Turkey to take different step on F-35 & S-400: Erdogan to Biden

Erodgan had said recently that talks were proceeding on the possible acquisition of F-16s from the US. However, President Biden told Erdogan that the deal will have to go through a process in the United States.

The White House said Biden also "emphasised the importance of strong democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and the rule of law for peace and prosperity".

Also Read | Russia, India committed to S-400 missile deal: Russian envoy

Turkey said the meeting between the two leaders had taken place in a "positive atmosphere" and it lasted for over an hour.

(With inputs from Agencies)