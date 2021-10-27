Why the Russian S-400 defence missile deal matters to India

US Senators and India Caucus Co-Chairs Mark Warner and John Cornyn sent a letter to the US president urging him to waive CAATSA sanctions against India.

Russia's S-400 air defence system

The Russian S-400 missile deal has once again hit the headlines as two US Senators urged President Joe Biden to waive sanctions against India over its purchase of Russia's S-400 air defence system.

The Indian government had signed a $5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 surface-to-air missile systems during the bilateral summit in New Delhi two years ago.

(Photograph:Reuters)