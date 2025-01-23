As one of his final acts in office, former US president Joe Biden continued the tradition of leaving a letter to his successor, Donald Trump. The full contents of the letter received by the president have been revealed.

Biden’s letter to Trump

Trump found the handwritten letter in the drawer of the Oval Office desk on Monday (Jan 20) while signing his first executive orders and interacting with media after his inauguration the same day. He was prompted by a journalist who asked whether Biden had left him any message.

“It said ‘To number 47’ and it was a very nice one,” Trump told reporters during a press conference in the White House’s Roosevelt Room on Tuesday (Jan 22).

“Basically, it was a little bit of an inspirational-type letter, you know, ‘Enjoy it. Do a good job.’”

He added, “I think I should let people see it, because it was a positive for him.”

Trump held it up and showed the letter to the reporters with the number written “47”, for the 47th president. During that time, Trump said he would read the letter first and then decide whether to share it. The letter was later obtained by Fox News.

This is what the letter said: “Dear President Trump, As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years. The American people — and people around the world — look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation.

“May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding.”

The card was signed as “Joe Biden 1-20-25.”

The letter tradition

The tradition of leaving a letter by the outgoing president for the incoming president began with president Ronald Reagan leaving a letter for his vice president George H.W. Bush in 1989. The convention was carried on by Bush four years later when he left office for president Bill Clinton after losing elections in 1992.

Since then, every outgoing US president has left a letter for their successor. In 2021, Trump left a letter for Biden as well.

(With inputs from agencies)