Biden goes after Russia, says Putin’s war was 'premeditated and unprovoked'

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the "premeditated and unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine, as the US prepares to block its airspace to Russian planes.

The shutdown of US airspace to Russian planes comes after European and Canadian officials took similar steps on Sunday.



“Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated,” Biden said.

"He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people."

Following the sixth day of Russia's assault on Ukraine, Biden tried to emphasise the United States' and NATO partners' solidarity in their response to Russia, claiming that Putin had miscalculated the NATO alliance's power.

"Putin is now isolated from the world more than ever," Biden said. "Together with our allies we are right now enforcing powerful economic sanctions. We are cutting off Russia’s largest banks from the international financial system."



"Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And he thought he could divide us here at home," Biden said. "Putin was wrong. We were ready."

The president's annual prime-time address, which usually draws one of the year's largest television audiences, came after another horrific day of conflict in which Russia shelled key cities across Ukraine with increasing intensity.

Meanwhile, a large convoy of Russian military was threatening Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

