Beijing would take 'forceful steps' to prevent any outside support for Taiwan's independence: Chinese FM

Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, warned against interfering in Taiwan on Saturday, announcing to the UN that Beijing will take "forceful steps" to stop any outside backing for the island's independence.

China's top diplomat said in a speech to the UN General Assembly, "We must combat Taiwan independence separatist activities with the firmest resolve and take the most forceful steps to oppose external interference."

He continued, "Any move to obstruct China's reunification is bound to be crushed by the wheels of history."

Wang had a lengthy meeting with Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, on Friday in New York. After the meeting, China accused the United States of giving Taiwan "very wrong, dangerous signals" after Blinken stressed to Wang how crucial it was to protect Taiwan's peace and stability.

After U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August, which was followed by extensive Chinese military exercises, and after U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed to support the democratically-run island, tensions over Taiwan have increased.

(with inputs from agencies)