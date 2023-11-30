'Beaten with electric cables': Thai hostages on Hamas' harsher treatment for Jewish captives

Thai hostages released from Hamas captivity reportedly revealed that Jewish hostages endured harsher treatment, including beatings with electric cables, compared to the Thai hostages. A Thai worker, who spent over seven weeks in captivity, reported that the Jewish captives were under constant guard, faced tougher conditions, and were subjected to physical abuse.

The Thai hostages recounted meager rations, with one pita a day and occasional sharing of a tin of tuna among four people. Additionally, they also spoke of the limited opportunity for showers during their captivity.

“We were with Israelis, and they were guarded all the time,” a man reportedly said and added, “The Jews who were held with me were treated very harshly, sometimes they were beaten with electric cables.”

Before the Israel-Hamas war, around 30,000 Thai labourers worked in Israel's agriculture sector.

Amid repatriation efforts, nearly 9,000 have returned to Thailand, with the released citizens returned home as Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara visits Israel.

Hamas' attack on October 7 on Israel resulted in the tragic death of 39 Thai nationals among the 1,200 casualties.

While six recently released Thai hostages remain in Israel for medical examinations, others who have been freed are accompanied back to Thailand by Parnpree.

Their arrival at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Thursday (Nov 30) evening was eagerly awaited by some of their families. "I'm overjoyed. I can't wait for her to come home," Bunyarin Srichan reportedly said on the release of daughter Nattawaree "Yo" Mulka, the only female Thai hostage held captive by the Islamist militant group.

Forced to watch horror unfolded on October 7

Deborah Cohen revealed the harrowing experiences her 12-year-old nephew Eitan Yahalomi endured during his 52 days in Hamas captivity.

Cohen reportedly shared, "When he arrived in Gaza, all of the residents, all of them, beat him up. He’s a 12-year-old child." She further disclosed that threats with rifles were used to silence crying children.

Expressing concern about the treatment of her nephew, Cohen stated, "I wanted to hope that he was treated well, but it turns out he wasn’t; they’re monsters."

Watch | W.H.O warns Gaza over rising diseases; 3 killed in Jerusalem attack × Cohen recounted her nephew's ordeal, mentioning that "Hamas forced him to watch horror videos" depicting the atrocities committed by the terror group during the October 7 onslaught in southern Israel, where at least 1,200 people were killed, and around 240 were taken hostage.

The distressing account raised alarms about the well-being of those still in captivity and the severity of the psychological impact on the children held by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies)