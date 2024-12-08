Moscow

Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family have arrived in Russia after the country’s capital Damascus fell into the hands of Islamist rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham on Sunday. According to reports published in Russian media outlets like TASS and RIA Novosti, Assad and his family have been granted asylum by the Russian authorities on “humanitarian grounds”.

Assad fled from Syria when rebel group HTS swept into the capital, and later the rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani addressed cheering crowds at a mosque in Damascus.

Assad and his family arrived in Russia following the capture of Damascus by the rebels and the collapse of his regime.

“Russia has, for humanitarian reasons, granted asylum to Assad and his family members,” reported Russian state media agency Ria Novosti, citing a Kremlin source.

“Russia has always advocated for a political solution to the Syrian crisis. In addition, Russia considers it necessary to resume negotiations under the auspices of the UN,” the source further told RIA Novosti.

“Russia has always spoken in favour of a political settlement of the Syrian crisis. We insist that the UN-mediated talks be resumed,” it added.

“Russian officials are in touch with representatives of the armed Syrian opposition, whose leaders have guaranteed security of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions on the Syrian territory,” the source said further.

Russia has been a key ally of Assad’s regime.

In fact, the Russian firepower had helped Bashar al-Assad stay in power over the years.

Analysts say that the fall of the Assad regime is a big blow to Russia’s prestige.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent thousands of troops to Syria in 2015 to shore up Assad.

In return for military assistance, Russia was granted 49-year leases on the air base in Hmeimim and its naval base in Tartus.

(With inputs from agencies)