Barack Obama among 500 Americans prohibited from entering Russia in retaliation for US sanctions

Russia said on Friday that it has banned 500 Americans, including former President Barack Obama, from entering the country in reaction to US sanctions.

"In response to the anti-Russian sanctions regularly imposed by the Biden administration... entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans," the foreign ministry stated, adding that Obama was on the list.

The United States added hundreds of fresh companies and individuals to its sanctions blacklist on Friday, broadening its efforts to choke off Russia's economy in response to the Ukraine conflict, as reported by AFP.

"Washington should have learned a long time ago that not a single hostile step against Russia will be left unanswered," the foreign ministry said.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers were among those named.

Erin Burnett of CNN and Rachel Maddow and Joe Scarborough of MSNBC were also present on the list.

Russia claimed it has blacklisted senators, congressmen, and think tank members "involved in the spread of Russophobic attitudes and fakes," as well as the leaders of companies that "supply weapons to Ukraine."

In the same announcement, Russia refused a consular access to jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was seized in March on suspicion of espionage.

The denial was precipitated by Washington's reluctance to give visas to journalists accompanying Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the United Nations in April. Fresh round of sanctions against Russia at G7 summit in Hiroshima The United States slapped penalties on more than 300 targets on Friday as the Group of Seven leaders convened in Japan, intending to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and expanding one of the strongest sanctions campaigns ever launched.

The measure, which targets Russia's sanctions evasion, future oil income, and military-industrial supply networks, is the latest in a series of sanctions and export controls aimed at Moscow, which have already impacted thousands of targets and put severe restrictions on Russia.

"Today’s actions will further tighten the vise on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s ability to wage his barbaric invasion and will advance our global efforts to cut off Russian attempts to evade sanctions," US Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.

Experts believe that while the sanctions have certainly harmed Russia's economy, they have so far failed to deter Putin from prosecuting a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and reduced towns to ashes.

As per US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the operation on Friday targeted a worldwide network that procures components for the Russia-based firm in charge of manufacturing the Orlan drone, which Russian military and its proxies are operating in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)