A law college student in Bangladesh capital Dhaka was allegedly held captive overnight, tortured, and extorted for money, said his family members and friends, reported a local media site. The 25-year-old, who also works as a priest was admitted to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday morning with serious injuries.

According to his sister, Jaya, Subhash Deuri, is a student at Dhaka Central Law College and works as an assistant priest at the central temple of Jagannath University, where he performed daily religious rituals and received a monthly honorarium, reported local media site bdnews24.

Subhash's sister alleged that he was detained by unidentified individuals and tortured throughout Monday night. He was also robbed off all his money and belongings and was forced to ask his relatives and friends to demand money.

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Subhash hails from Sreepur Upazila of Magura district and had been living in a rented apartment in Wari’s Narinda with a friend.

One of his roommate Durjoy Saha speaking to bdnews24 said, "Subhash and I live in the same apartment. When I returned home around 9:30pm, I didn't find him there. I assumed he had gone out for some work and didn't think much of it. Around 11:30pm, I received a call from his phone asking me to send him some money. I couldn't because I didn't have any. Later, after my friends and I spent the night watching Brazil's football match and walking around, we were returning home around 5:30am when we found Subhash lying injured on the road in front of Agrani Bank on Narinda Road. He had severe injuries to his head, hands, and legs."

Earlier cases of assault on Hindu priests

This is not the first time that a Hindu priest has suffered such a fate in Bangladesh. In the last few months there have been many such cases.

In April a Hindu temple caretaker Nayan Sadhu was found hanging from a tree. The 40-year-old resident of Dohazari area under Sthania Upazila of Chhattogram district, was serving as a caretaker-cum-priest at a Shivakali temple in Khurushkul union in Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC).

Two unidentified men took Nayan with them late on the evening of April 19, and three days later, his body was found hanging from a tree in a hilly area on the outskirts of the village, according to the police and residents in the Cox’s Bazar neighbourhood.

In April a spiritual leader was beaten to death by a mob. Identified as Shamim Reza Jahangir, believed to be in his 60s, died from his injuries after hundreds of people stormed his residence in Kushtia district.