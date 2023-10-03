Bangkok mall shooting: Video of moment 14-year-old boy arrested goes viral

Thai police said Tuesday (Oct 3) that they have detained a 14-year-old boy over a shooting at a luxury shopping mall in Bangkok that left at least two women dead.

Two foreigners, from China and Myanmar, were killed and several were injured in the shooting at the Siam Paragon Mall, which is a popular shopping spot in the nation.

The shooting incident panicked hundreds of shoppers, who ran out of the mall on the street after hearing gunshots. The shoppers were ushered by security guards from the mall. Videos shared on social media showed some rushing towards the exit of a ground-floor supermarket.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin offered condolences to the victims' families and said he was monitoring the situation closely.

On social media forum X, he wrote: "What I care about most right now is the safety of all citizens. I ask all workers to monitor the situation, and may everyone be safe."

Who is the suspect?

A video of the moment when the attacker was nabbed has gone viral on social media forums, in which he can be seen surrendering to the police. The video showed a long-haired boy wearing a black shirt, glasses and a cap with a US flag motif being taken into custody by police.

According to the National police chief Torsak Sukvimol, the suspect was 14 years old and had been receiving psychiatric treatment. Sukvimol further noted that he had skipped his prescribed medicine on the day of the incident.

Watch the video here:

ฺ#BREAKING: Gunfire heard in Siam Paragon mall



A shooting incident has been reported at Siam Paragan department store in downtown Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon. There are no reports of any casualties. BTS Siam station has been closed to the public.



ฺ #พารากอน #Paragon pic.twitter.com/y7sMwHRR1p — The Nation Thailand (@Thenationth) October 3, 2023 ×

While speaking to the reporters, Torsak said, "We have spoken to his parents. The suspect said that someone was telling him to shoot others."

A private school called The Essence, which is just metres from the mall, confirmed the suspect was one of their students and offered condolences to the victims' families.

"We will collaborate with the authorities and investigators for the benefit of those involved," Wiwat Catithammanit, director of the $4,000-a-term school said in a statement.

Gun violence in Thailand

Such crime incidents are becoming a common norm in Thailand, a nation which is a popular tourist spot.

Last year, an ex-police officer killed 22 children in a nursery during a gun-and-knife rampage.

In 2020, a soldier shot and killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

(With inputs from agencies)

