India's sunny solution to climate change woes enters 'accelerating growth' phase

The solar energy adoption in India is entering "accelerating growth" phase, an analysis by two India-based Electricity Policy analysts in the UK-based energy think tank Ember said.

"Building adequate grid flexibility is the next key step in India’s clean power transition," the analysis added.

The analysis cited 14th highlights of National Electricity Plan (NEP14) to point out that 66 per cet of share of energy generation growth in India will be met by solar and wind in FY 2022-32.

The world's most populous nation will also see 20 percentage point change in solar energy's share in India's total energy generation between FY 2022-32, it said.

However, India would need 36 per cent year-on-year increase in annual solar capacity additions required to meet the targets of National Electricity Plan (NEP14) of 186 Giga Watts by Finance Year 2027.

What is working for India?

The analysis in Ember says that growth in electricity demand during the day had outpaced the growth in demand during the night, called non-solar hours.

"Peak demand is now occurring during midday when solar generation is abundant. As a result, a larger portion of the increase in demand has aligned with the generation from solar sources," it said.

Between 2019 and 2023, the non-solar hour peak demand experienced an approximately 3.9 per cent year-on-year increase, while solar hour peak demand witnessed a ~5.4 per cent year-on-year rise, the analysis pointed out.

"However, maintaining a dependable supply for non-solar hour demand requires a comprehensive whole-system approach," cautions the Ember analysis.

It is pertinent to note that developed countries have failed to live up to their commitments on climate finance to mobilise $100 billion per year for climate action in the developing countries.

Meanwhile, under New Delhi's G20 stewardship, the Global Biofuel Alliance was launched in an important step to combat climate change after the launch of International Solar Alliance in Paris in 2015.

The G20 nations under India's presidency have agreed to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 43 per cent by 2030. The G20 nations constitute 80 per cent of total global emissions.

