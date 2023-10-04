Baltimore: Multiple people shot near Morgan State University
Baltimore law enforcement has reported that a location near Morgan State University has witnessed a shooting incident involving multiple people, and they are currently investigating an ongoing "active shooter" situation.
Further information about the incident remains unclear at this time. At approximately 10 pm, Baltimore police issued a social media message advising people to seek shelter.
Morgan State University issued an alert stating, "An active investigation is currently underway in response to a report of gunshots in or near the campus area. Please avoid the vicinity of Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and remain indoors." It is important to note that the university has not provided any confirmation or clarity regarding its direct involvement in the incident, reported AFP.
A spokesperson from the Baltimore police department has confirmed multiple victims in the incident but has not disclosed further specifics. On social media platform X, the address where the incident occurred was identified as the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, which, according to online maps, is situated within the campus vicinity.
Morgan State University describes itself on its website as one of the nation's most diverse historically Black colleges and universities and the largest in Maryland. It reported an enrollment of around 9,100 students in the last fall semester.
Additionally, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has stated that it is providing assistance to the Baltimore police in their investigation.
(This is a developing story)
