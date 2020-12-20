Axe-cessive security: Mailman spots dog carrying axe in its mouth; shares pictures

On his al mail route, a mailman came across a pleasant, and slightly scary, surprise when he spotted two dogs standing atop a small hill, but armed.

Tim Smith, a rural mail carrier with the US Postal Service, took to Facebook to share his experience. While carrying out his usual mail route, he spotted two dogs and one of them was carrying an axe in its mouth.

"Saw this on my mail route today. There’s a lot of reasons why your mailman might not deliver your packages, and this is one of them. I can handle a dog, but not a dog with an axe," he posted on Facebook.

In the pictures shared by Smith two dogs can be seen standing at looking at the mailman from a distance. One of the dogs can be seen holding an axe from the neck of the tool.

While Smith did not provide any information as to how did the dogs get access to the axe, people took this as an opportunity to come up with hilarious and clever memes and responses.

His post has been shared more than 283,000 times with nearly 17,000 comments and 55,000 reactions.

A Facebook user decided to poke fun at the mailman and joked, "they have started to revolt against the mailmen". While some thought the dogs might be dreaming of becoming firefighters, others decided to use puns and decided this was "especially not an ax to grind".