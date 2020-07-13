Australian pub cluster reports almost half of cases; fears of second-wave continue

Australia's most populated state has been observing a surge in coronavirus cases for the last couple of weeks. The state reported 14 new cases on Monday.

Now, a growing cluster has been identified at a pub that is majorly used by freight drivers travelling the country. The identified cluster is adding to fears of a second national wave of the virus.

Almost half of the reported 14 new cases were people who recently visited a pub in southwest Sydney, the Crossroads Hotel.

"The concern is that this hotel is used by freight drivers who are transporting essential supplies across the country," Australia`s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "They are not being tested."

In Victoria, 177 new cases were reported on Monday, which is a considerable decrease from 273 cases reported a day earlier. However, Victoria's Chief Health officer Brett Sutton has urged locals to not take it as a sigh of relief. "It may not be our peak yet," Victoria`s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters in Melbourne. "I would like to see a week of decreasing numbers."

With a surge in cases, University of Queensland will be beginning trials of COVID-19 vaccine from Monday, and the preliminary results can be expected till September.