A 34-year-old Australian woman has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her one-year-old daughter to gain financial donations and boost social media followers.

According to the authorities, the Queensland woman used unauthorised medications to induce medical distress in her child, subsequently photographing and filming the baby’s pain to solicit funds online.

Child suffered serious medical episodes

The doctors raised concerns in October when the baby was admitted to the hospital following a serious medical episode. After investigation, the woman was charged with torture, administering poison, making child exploitation material and fraud.

Detective Inspector Paul Dalton said that the woman obtained leftover prescription medicines meant for others and used them for her child. He said that the woman administered these drugs to her child to boost social media followers and obtain financial gain.

“We believe the person we have charged administered these drugs to increase her social media profile and obtain a financial benefit,” ABC News quoted Dalton.

Woman raised AUD 60,000

The woman allegedly raised AUD 60,000 ($37,300 USD) by claiming her child had a terminal illness. She is also scheduled to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

The authorities further noted that the child is stable now and is no longer in her mother’s care. The police emphasised that the hospital staff involved had acted appropriately and expressed sympathy for their distress in handling the case.