Australian brand fined over 'anti-virus activewear' claim

An Australian activewear brand has been fined for implying its "anti-virus" leggings and tops were effective at protecting people against the novel coronavirus.

Lorna Jane's website mentioned COVID-19 alongside a description of a "non-toxic mist" that it claimed creates a "permanent, chemical-free shield" that protects against infectious diseases.

The brand was then fined almost US$28,000 (Aus$40,000) over claims on its website that "anti-virus activewear" protects from infectious diseases and for implying it was effective against COVID-19, the Therapeutic Goods Administration said in a statement on Friday.

The firm has since re-branded the clothing "anti-bacterial" and said in a statement it never meant to claim the garments would fully protect wearers but instead provide "an added protection like hand sanitiser but for the clothes you wear".

"We are not trying to profiteer in any way on the fear around COVID-19," the statement said.

Most of Australia's regions have been successful in tackling the novel coronavirus but an outbreak in the second-biggest city of Melbourne is threatening to derail the recovery, with the city recently returned to lockdown and its outbreak spreading to parts of Sydney.