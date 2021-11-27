Australia protests: People march against vaccine mandate; demand removal of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews

Demonstrators in Australia took over the streets protesting against the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. People were seen gathering around Melbourne's state parliament and in towns and cities across Australia. The protestors are also demanding the sacking of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Such protests have been going on for weeks but the situation worsened after thousands of workers across various sectors were required to show their proof of vaccination in order to continue work.

Virus liberation protest in Melbourne. Protestors say "keeping B.1.1.529 segregated from its AY.39.1 friends in Australia is racial discrimination and apartheid. Free B.1.1.529! Australia should be multicultural and multiviral!" 🙄</s>#MelbourneProtests #Covid19Vic pic.twitter.com/pG2lmA1Fa6 — Deus Abscondis (@Deus_Abscondis) November 27, 2021 ×

Massive protest underway in Melbourne, Australia against the government restrictions.



Protests are taking place all across Australia. pic.twitter.com/QLQ615ZT9L — Qanon211 (@qanon211) November 27, 2021 ×

Teachers in schools, childcare, early education services and other workers in educational facilities are required to show evidence of their full vaccination on Monday, November 29.

There was a heavy police presence as these demonstrators walked through Bourke Street Mall. They were seen chanting, and using drums.

Also read | As a 'precautionary measure', US to restrict travel over fears of new COVID-19 variant

Citizens in Melbourne had spent over 260 days under lockdown amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Sydney had undergone a lockdown lasting for 106 days.

The Australian government had imposed a strict travel ban for over 18 months in a bid to keep the virus at bay but last month PM Scott Morrison declared that citizens will be able to return home since the vaccination rate had reached over 80 per cent.

The Australian government had imposed the world's toughest border restrictions as it grounded flights and did not allow its own citizens to come back.