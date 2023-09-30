Australia: One dead, another injured after whale hit and flipped their boat 

One man died in Australia after a whale hit and flipped his boat during a fishing expedition. Another person accompanying him was in hospital on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The person who died was pulled in an unconscious state from Botany Bay off Sydney. The 61-year-old man was later pronounced dead by authorities, while the other person, a 53-year-old skipper, was stable and being treated in hospital.

New South Wales Police Minister Yasmin Catley termed the incident ‘terribly tragic.’

"A whale has been involved, whoever would have thought that that would have occurred, it's terribly tragic," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

People on the second boat came to help

Aljazeera reported that people on a second boat first spotted their 4.8-metre vessel and raised the alarm.

The boat “was likely to have struck or been impacted by a whale breaching, causing the boat to tilt, ejecting both men”, police said in a statement.

Australia’s ABC quoted Water Police Acting Superintendent Siobhan Munro as saying that the men could have been in the water for 45 minutes before they were spotted and rescued.

Deaths by whales

The incident is shocking as human deaths caused by whales are extremely rare. Australia’s coastline is known for housing 10 large and 20 smaller species of whales.

“Right now there are lots of whales out there and there are lots of examples of whales breaching next to boats,” Munro said.

Advisory

According to New South Wales Maritime executive director Mark Hutchings, people should stay at least 100 metres away from an adult whale and 300 metres away if the whale is accompanying a calf or baby whale.

“Whales aren’t there to harm anyone, but those interactions can happen,” Hutchings told the ABC.

A similar incident was earlier reported in June when eight Danish people were rescued after their sailboat capsized in the Pacific Ocean following a collision with one or two whales.