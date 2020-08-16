Australia: Husband saves wife by punching shark

People do anything to save their loved ones from troubles, and one man in Australia went into a fist-fight with a shark to save his wife.

Chantelle Doyle, a 35-year-old woman, was surfing at the Shelly Beach when she was attacked by a 2 to 3 metre shark.

After Doyle cried for help, her husband jumped to rescue her. In what is being described as a 'heroic act', he punched the great white shark and saved his wife. The incident happened at Port Macquarie in New South Wales.

Doyle's husband has not been named by the local media.

Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce said, "This fella paddled over and jumped off his board onto the shark and hit it to get it to release her and then assisted her back into the beach,” Pearce said. “Pretty full on, really heroic."

The victim was treated by the onlookers and the paramedics at the port itself, and was later flown to Newcastle hospital. Her condition remains stable, and she will be recovering soon, the medical team claimed.

Inspector Andrew Beverley, of Ambulance NSW, said, "The bystanders on scene that rendered assistance should be commended. They did an amazing job."

Immediately after the attack, the beach was closed down for the surfers and visitors. Pearce said his team was also providing coastal surveillance of the area to help spot the shark. This is the third serious shark attack in this particular stretch of the coast.