Australia: Family rescued after being stranded for four days

A family in Australia has been rescued after being stranded in South Australia's outback.

Torrential rain in the Simpson Desert had bogged down their campervan. They received a satellite phone amid other supplies from authorities after a rescue helicopter located them.

According to a statement by South Australia police, ''The family are being flown to Coober Pedy to stay the night, where they will then make their own further travel arrangements.''

The last known location of Lindsey and Ori Zavros and their young children Zoe and Zane was Oodnadatta before they had gotten stranded.

Chronicling their journey on Instagram, they wrote on the platform, ''We're heading inland now to tick off another place on our bucket list.''

Upon the discovery of the family, Zavros's mother, Theo said ''We are thrilled, thrilled to bits, that they are going to be finally rescued.''

Flood warnings have been issued in the states of Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria, with the greatest concern for regions along the Lachlan River in the central west of New South Wales, Australia's most populous state.

In Cowra, flooding from the Lachlan River swept through farmland, destroying winter crops that were just weeks from harvest.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology warned of more severe weather ahead as the low-pressure system has dumped 50 to 150 millimetres (2-6 inches) of rain in some areas of Queensland and New South Wales last week, for some the highest in years.

(With inputs from agencies)

