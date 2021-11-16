Unusual floods that ravaged Canada due to climate change

Heavy rains clobbered the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides, shutting roads, prompting the evacuation of an entire town, and forcing an oil pipeline to close.
Relentless rain battered Canada's Pacific coast, forcing a town's evacuation and trapping motorists as mudslides, rocks and debris were washed across major highways.
British Columbia emergency health services said it transported nine patients to hospital with minor injuries overnight from the Agassiz landslide.
Meteorologist Tyler Hamilton said that Abbotsford in the past 140 days had experienced both its warmest and wettest days ever.
The storm is the second weather-related calamity to hit the Pacific province in just a few months. In late June, temperatures hit a record high, prompting blazes that destroyed one town.
A record-setting rain for over five weeks had flooded the Ottawa river in 2019. More than 6,000 residents were flooded out of their homes in Ottawa and Quebec.
Snowpack from alpine peaks to valleys melted all at once, overwhelming river systems and causing prolonged flooding in Canada last year.
In a historic flood that ravaged Canada, water levels exceeded 2008 levels and historic 1973 levels, making 2018 the largest, most impactful flood in modern New Brunswick history.
It transformed several cities into lakes and people used boats to travel from one point to another.
Canadian people had to stack sandbags around his Bay Street home in an attempt to keep out the floodwaters after roads were covered by mud or up to 10 inches of water in 2017.