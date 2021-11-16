Unusual floods that ravaged Canada due to climate change

Heavy rains clobbered the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides, shutting roads, prompting the evacuation of an entire town, and forcing an oil pipeline to close.

Wettest ever

Relentless rain battered Canada's Pacific coast, forcing a town's evacuation and trapping motorists as mudslides, rocks and debris were washed across major highways.

British Columbia emergency health services said it transported nine patients to hospital with minor injuries overnight from the Agassiz landslide.

Meteorologist Tyler Hamilton said that Abbotsford in the past 140 days had experienced both its warmest and wettest days ever.

The storm is the second weather-related calamity to hit the Pacific province in just a few months. In late June, temperatures hit a record high, prompting blazes that destroyed one town.

(Photograph:AFP)