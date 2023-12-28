Australia confirms death of two citizens after Israeli strike in Lebanon

Australia, on Thursday (Dec 28) confirmed the death of two of its citizens, including an alleged Hezbollah fighter following an Israeli air strike in south Lebanon. This comes after Canberra said it is looking into the Iran-backed Lebanon-based militant group’s claims that one of the Australian citizens killed had links to the militant group.

What did Australia say?

Ibrahim Bazzi and his brother Ali Bazzi were killed in the airstrike on Tuesday (Dec 26) in the town of Bint Jbel in southern Lebanon, said Australia’s acting Foreign Minister Mark Dreyfus.

Dreyfus said Australia was investigating Hezbollah’s claim that Ali Bazzi was one of its fighters. “We will continue to make inquiries about this particular person, with whom Hezbollah has claimed links,” said Australia’s acting foreign minister.

He added, “Hezbollah has claimed this Australian as one of its fighters. Our inquiries are continuing.” Dreyfus also noted that Hezbollah is a “listed terrorist organisation” in Australia and it is an offence for any Australian to provide it with financial support or fight in its ranks.

Ibrahim Bazzi had arrived in Lebanon recently from Sydney to accompany his Lebanese wife Shorouq Hammoud to Australia, according to a report by the Associated Press. Hammoud had recently received an Australian visa and was also among those killed in the attack.

Australia’s acting foreign minister said that the Australian embassy in Beirut was ready to provide consular assistance to the Bazzi family if required.

Australia talks to Israel about attack

Dreyfus said his government had communicated with Israel about the airstrike but declined to disclose what was discussed.

He also reiterated a warning by his government calling on Australians not to travel to Lebanon and also urged those in Lebanon to leave the country while commercial flight options remained available.

“In the context of the current conflict, Australia has consistently called for civilian lives to be protected and we have consistently raised our concerns about the risk of this conflict spreading,” said Dreyfus.

Since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on October 7, Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian militant group, has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israel across Lebanon’s southern border.

The Israeli airstrike, on Tuesday which is said to have killed the Australian citizens was part of a flare-up of border area hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in the town of Bint Jbeil where the militants, as per Reuters, enjoy widespread support.