Australia bans alumina exports to Russia, extends helping hand to Ukraine

Australia has decided to impose an immediate ban on exports of alumina and aluminium ores including bauxite to Russia. The Australia government has criticised Russia’s ongoing invasion in Ukraine and they decided to add to the list of existing sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s nation.

"Russia relies on Australia for nearly 20 percent of its alumina needs," the Australian government said in a joint statement from several ministries, including the prime minister’s office.

The Government added that the move will hopefully limit Russia`s capacity to produce aluminium, which is a critical export for them. "The Government will work closely with exporters and peak bodies that will be affected by the ban to find new and expand existing markets," they added.

Australian mining giants Rio Tinto owns an 80 per-cent stake in Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) in a joint venture with Russia`s Rusal International PJSC, the world`s second-largest aluminium producer.

Earlier, Australia imposed sanctions on billionaire Oleg Deripaska who holds stakes in QAL.

Since the start of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Australia has imposed a total of 476 sanctions on 443 individuals and 33 entities which include Russia’s banking sector and other major entities.

On the other hand, Australia also announced that they will be donating around 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal to Ukraine as a goodwill gesture. The Australian coal producers have received a huge number of calls from Ukraine and other countries who were reliant on Russian supplies.

The government has also pledged additional military equipment and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.