Attention everyone! Russia tests public warning system amid the war in Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday (Oct 4) tested its emergency public warning systems across the country with blaring sirens, and interrupting some television and radio broadcasts to advise the public to remain calm.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a press release that a large-scale audit of public warning systems at the regional and municipal levels will take place nationwide.

The test was first conducted in 2020 and it is part of a new initiative that requires authorities to conduct tests twice a year, starting from Sep 1.

At around 10:40am Moscow time (0740 GMT), sirens wailed across some parts of Russia and stern announcements demanded "Attention everyone!".

In a male Russian voice, speakers said: "The warning system is designed to timely convey a signal to the population in the event of a threat or emergency of a natural or man-made nature. The readiness of warning systems is being checked, please remain calm."

The ministry said in a statement: "When you hear the sound of a siren, you need to remain calm and not panic, turn on the TV - any publicly accessible channel or radio - and listen to the information message."

Russia's emergency alert testing comes amid the United States also carrying out the same exercise. Government officials said that a message reading 'THIS IS A TEST' may flash across the screen of your cell phone or television on Wednesday.

The exercise is a part of the federal government's routine testing of its emergency alert system, which is used to inform people about emergencies.

the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, said in a press release that the purpose of the US test is to ensure that the systems "continue to be effective in alerting the public to emergencies, particularly at the national level".

Not just the US and Russia, but many other countries have also conducted alert system tests for crises and disasters in recent years.

