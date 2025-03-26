US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (March 26) insisted that there was nothing in the chat that was "compromised", adding that the attack on Houthi was successful.

Advertisment

Trump during a phone interview on "The Vince Show" stressed that the Signal chat leak had no impact on the attack.

“There weren’t details, and there was nothing in there that compromised, and it had no impact on the attack, which was very successful,” Trump said.

Also read: Signal chat leak: Tulsi Gabbard calls it a 'mistake', says 'in-depth review' is ongoing to probe how it happened

Advertisment

Trump spoke at the interview after The Atlantic magazine published the alleged full transcript of a group chat inadvertently shared with one of its journalists by senior US national security officials, detailing plans for an imminent attack on Yemen.

“It was a very, very successful attack,” Trump went on in the morning interview.

He further called it a "technical error" than a breach of classified information.

Advertisment

Also read: Trump Houthi attack plan 'revealed; Magazine shares what it claims to be full Yemen strike chat leak

“Somebody in my group either screwed up, or it’s a bad signal,” he said, apparently conflating the name of the Signal app with an error in the communications.

“You know, it’s a bad signal, happens too,” he said. “But seems to be, maybe came in with the staffer, and it was by accident. For what we can tell, we’ll know pretty much today, I think, but we have some pretty good guys checking out the phones.”

Trump stressed that it is "not a big deal, other than you want to find out who did it and how they did it because you don’t want to happen, you know, in the future, you can’t have that happen."

Also read: Vance says magazine 'oversold' US attack plan story, despite transcript

Later, the US president also hinted that there could be a "very innocent staffer" who allowed journalist Jeffrey Goldberg into the chat.

“I think we’ll get to the bottom of it very quickly. And it’s, it’s really not a big deal,” he said.

Trump intel officials are currently testifying before a House panel after more messages were published by The Atlantic.

Democratic Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes said that the US troops could have been killed due to the Signal chat leak.

"“Everyone here knows that the Russians or the Chinese could have gotten all of that information, and they could have passed it on to the Houthis, who easily could have repositioned weapons and altered their plans to knock down planes or sink ships,” he said.

Also read: ‘Best place to hide a body’: Elon Musk, Donald Trump mock The Atlantic over embarrassing war plans leak

(With inputs from agencies)