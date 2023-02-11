At White House meet, Biden and Lula vow to protect democracy

After the turbulent presidency of Donald Trump supporter Jair Bolsonaro ended, US President Joe Biden and Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met at the White House on Friday to restart relations. The two presidents spoke to the media before their late-afternoon Oval Office meeting to discuss their common beliefs towards combating climate change and defending democracy from the rise of authoritarianism.

"Both our nations, strong democracies have been tested of late, Very much tested. Our institutions are put in jeopardy. Both the United States and Brazil. Democracy prevailed for both the United States and Brazil. Democracy prevailed," Biden said at the White House meet.

Biden added that the two largest democracies in the hemisphere, Brazil, the United States stand together. "We reject political violence and we put great value in our democratic institutions. Our our shared values and our are strong ties between our people. Make Brazil, the United States, especially here in the big global challenges - they put us on the same page, a particularly, especially climate of the climate crisis," Biden continued.

Meanwhile, Lula expressed will to reposition Brazil in the new world and geopolitics. He thanked Biden for "solidarity and for acknowledging my ... When I was sworn in office." He acknowledged Biden's "posturing, the defense of democracy. And last but not the least, to congratulate you for your speech, the State of the Union two days ago."

Lula pointed out that it the former president "did not enjoy to keep international relations with the any country. His world started and ended with fake news. In the morning, afternoon and at night.It seems that he despised international relations."

"“First, never more allow that there should be a new chapter written again on the Capitol invasion here. Never more should happen what happened in Brazil, with the invasion of the National Congress, the President’s Palace, and the Supreme Court building," he said

Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before his term ended on Jan. 1, having challenged the results of the Oct. 30 runoff election that he narrowly lost to Lula. Days later a violent movement of election-denying Bolsonaro supporters stormed Brazil's presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court.

