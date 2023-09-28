At UNSC meeting, Pakistan envoy criticises Afghan counterpart, says this

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, and his Afghan counterpart Naseer Ahmad Faiq had a faceoff during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Tuesday (Sep 26). Akram criticised Faiq by saying that Afghanistan’s Charge d’Affaires to the UN solely represented himself and not any broader constituency.

Once Akram finished his speech, Faiq requested permission from the council’s chair to respond to Akram’s comment. Faiq, who was appointed to the position by the previous Ashraf Ghani government, said that he was representing Afghanistan at this council and speaking about the anguish and the misery of the country's citizens who have suffered from interference from countries that played a double standard.

Here's what Faiq said:

UNSC: Pakistan envoy to UN humiliates Afghanistan representative. Says credentials of Afghan representative to UN @faiq_naseer "questionable" after he points that "countries play double standard, show victim of terorism, but normalise terror"

Faiq said that one of these countries on the one hand showed that they had been a victim of terrorism, and on the other hand it lobbied and normalised and supported another terrorist group in Afghanistan.

Responding to Faiq, Akram said that the Afghan envoy's credentials were questionable." He has no government, he has no representative, he has no credentials and it is an anomaly that the Security Council is obliged to invite him to speak to this council,” the Pakistan envoy added.

Akram accused Faiq of presenting disinformation before the UNSC.

Watch | Pakistan, Afghanistan face off at UNSC meet

Meanwhile, Akram also said that Afghanistan is a strategic imperative for Pakistan. "On the positive side, the Afghan interim government has remained stable with no major internal threats to its authority. The law and order situation in Afghanistan has improved significantly. The Afghan interim government has taken action against Daesh. Corruption has declined drastically," he added.

However, Faiq highlighted during his speech that since the Taliban seized power in 2021, the situation in Afghanistan has not improved. "It has only deteriorated across humanitarian, human rights, social security, and political spheres. Economic and humanitarian crises have deepened," Faiq said.

"The rights and freedoms of women and marginalized communities have been severely curtailed. Women and girls face strict limitations on their mobility, access to education and participation in public life," he added.

