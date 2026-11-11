/At least three killed, two injured after car rams into pedestrians in LA’s North Hollywood

At least three people were killed, and two others were wounded after an SUV rammed into a group of street vendors and pedestrians in Los Angeles, the officials said on Tuesday night (Nov 10). The incident happened near a Metro entrance in the North Hollywood neighbourhood at around 5:55 pm when the vehicle hit at least five people.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), a white SUV struck the pedestrians at the busy intersection. The driver was also hospitalised in critical condition, police said in a post on X. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said three people died at the scene, while at least three others were taken to nearby hospitals in critical condition. The difference in the reported injury figures could not immediately be explained.

What caused the crash?

Authorities have not yet determined what led to the collision. Investigators are seeking security camera footage from the nearby bus station to establish how the SUV ended up hitting the group, CNN affiliate KCBS/KCAL reported.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said the investigation would take time as officers worked to piece together the circumstances.

“It’ll be a prolonged but a very deliberate investigation to determine what happened here,” McDonnell said as quoted by KCBS/KCAL. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims that were struck here tonight,” he added.

Aerial footage aired by KCBS/KCAL showed the white SUV stopped beneath a blue canopy near the Metro entrance, with debris scattered around the vehicle. Fire trucks and police cars blocked the intersection as emergency crews responded to the crash.

Los Angeles mayor ‘heartbroken’

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed grief over the incident and said her office was coordinating with authorities.

“I’m heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted,” Bass wrote on X, describing the crash as a “horrific incident”.