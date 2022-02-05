At least one dead, 4 injured after a shooting near Virginia Tech

At least one person was killed and four others were injured after a shooting near Virginia Tech. The shooting took place at a hookah lounge in Virginia just before midnight on Friday night.

The Blacksburg Police Department in a statement described the incident as complex. "There were five individuals that were injured in the shooting, four were transported to local hospitals and one is deceased. The severity of the injuries of those who were transported is unknown at this time," read the statement.

No further information has been made available, including details on potential suspects or the motive.

Virginia Tech issued a 'secure in place' order around midnight. It was, however, lifted around 3:15 am. Virginia Tech President Tim Sands, in a memo, wrote, "Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured. Events like this are difficult and unsettling to all of us. Please care for yourself and seek assistance if you need it.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Not even a month before, one person was killed and four were injured after a shooting at a hotel in Northwest Washington. The incident took place during a party in a room. Shots were fired around 3:30 am at Days Inn hotel, which is located on 4400 Connecticut Avenue NW, in the Van Ness neighbourhood. The area was sealed for police investigation and it opened at 7 am.

