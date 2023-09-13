At least 6 killed in fresh clashes at Palestinian camp in Lebanon

At least six people were killed while over a dozen were injured in fresh clashes at the largest Palestinian camp in Lebanon on Wednesday (September 13), according to the Palestinian Red Crescent's Lebanon branch.

Imad Hallak from the Palestinian Red Crescent told news agency AFP that renewed fighting in the Ein al-Hilweh camp had "killed six people and wounded 13". Since the fighting broke out on Thursday last week, at least 15 have been killed.

Ein al-Hilweh, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, located on the outskirts of the southern city of Sidon, houses over 63,000 people. It has been the ground zero for clashes, ever since the leader of the Fatah faction and four of his bodyguards were killed by another Palestinian group, identified as Jund al-Sham, in July.

Lebanon's powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group has urged for a halt in the fighting on multiple occasions but to no avail. Fatah's Azzam al-Ahmad and Hamas's Mussa Abu Marzuk also met late Tuesday (September 12) at the Palestinian embassy in Beirut and talked about maintaining a ceasefire but the situation turned pear-shaped quickly on Wednesday.

A UN report stated that most of the people in the Ein al-Hilweh camp are Palestinians whose descendants were forced to flee their homes in 1948 after the state of Israel was established. Since then, clashes between rival groups over the administration of the camp have not been an uncommon phenomenon.

According to the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), since the clashes broke out, thousands have left the camp for safer pastures.

What is Hezbollah?

Hezbollah is a Shia terror outfit, majorly operating in southern Lebanon, backed by Iran. The group came into existence during the 15-year Lebanese Civil War and has been waging a war against Israel by supporting Palestinian factions and their cause.

Apart from the UK, Hezbollah has been proscribed in Canada, Germany, Britain, Argentina, Honduras, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait.

