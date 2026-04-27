/At least 4 killed, 70 wounded in attack by Pakistan, claims Afghan Taliban

At least four people were killed and 70 injured on Monday (April 27), including students and a professor in Afghanistan's Kunar in artillery shelling conducted by Pakistan, claimed the Afghan government. According to Hamdullah Fitrat, Spokesperson of Taliban, the attack commenced at 2:00 PM and targeted civilian residences, including Sayed Jamaluddin Afghani University.

Taking to X Fitrat wrote, "In these attacks, which commenced at 2:00 PM, civilian residences, including Sayed Jamaluddin Afghani University, were deliberately targeted; as a result, 70 civilians, among them women and children, were injured, including 30 students," he further wrote.

"We strongly condemn these attacks by the ​Pakistani military regime, in which ordinary people, academic, and educational institutions were targeted, ⁠and declare them unforgivable war crimes," Fitrat added.

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However, Pakistan's information ministry denied attacking the university and residential areas, calling the claims made by the Afghan government as concocted.

"Whenever and wherever Pakistan ​strikes the Afghan-based terror infrastructure, it will be as per previous actions, well declared, fully owned and backed by precise evidence of targeting terror support infrastructure," Wrote the Pakistan's information ​ministry on X.

A Kunar University professor speaking on condition of anonymity told BBC that he heard terrifying explosions across the university campus.

A freelance journalist and human rights activist in the town of Asadabad also said he heard he heard the sound of bombardment at around 14:00 (09:30 GMT), reported the media house.