/At least 4 killed, 70 wounded in attack by Pakistan, claims Afghan Taliban

At least four people were killed and 70 injured on Monday (April 27), including students and a professor in Afghanistan's Kunar in artillery shelling conducted by Pakistan, claimed the Afghan government. According to Hamdullah Fitrat, Spokesperson of Taliban, the attack commenced at 2:00 PM and targeted civilian residences, including Sayed Jamaluddin Afghani University.
Taking to X Fitrat wrote, "In these attacks, which commenced at 2:00 PM, civilian residences, including Sayed Jamaluddin Afghani University, were deliberately targeted; as a result, 70 civilians, among them women and children, were injured, including 30 students," he further wrote.
"We strongly condemn these attacks by the Pakistani military regime, in which ordinary people, academic, and educational institutions were targeted, and declare them unforgivable war crimes," Fitrat added.
ALSO READ: 'Will do everything in the interest of Iran', says Putin during his meeting with Araghchi
However, Pakistan's information ministry denied attacking the university and residential areas, calling the claims made by the Afghan government as concocted.
"Whenever and wherever Pakistan strikes the Afghan-based terror infrastructure, it will be as per previous actions, well declared, fully owned and backed by precise evidence of targeting terror support infrastructure," Wrote the Pakistan's information ministry on X.
Trending Stories
A Kunar University professor speaking on condition of anonymity told BBC that he heard terrifying explosions across the university campus.
A freelance journalist and human rights activist in the town of Asadabad also said he heard he heard the sound of bombardment at around 14:00 (09:30 GMT), reported the media house.
A statement from Afghanistan's higher education ministry said the university's buildings and surroundings had suffered extensive damage.