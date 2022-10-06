At least 15 migrants killed in two Greece sinkings, many more feared missing

Fifteen people have died in two separate migrant boat sinkings, Greece's coastguard said on Thursday, while many more are feared missing. The dead are all women of African origin and their bodies were recovered near the island of Lesbos. A dinghy believed to be carrying about 40 people sank east of the island during high winds, coastguard spokesman Nikos Kokkalas told state TV ERT.

Kokkalas said nine other women had been rescued in the Lesbos incident, but another 14 people were believed to be missing.

A few hours earlier, the coastguard received an alert about a sailboat in distress near the island of Kythira, south of the Peloponnese peninsula. The sailboat believed to be carrying around 95 people ran aground and sank near the island port of Diakofti.

The fire service and police located 80 people, while some of the survivors made it to shore. Kokkalas said the sailboat had been "completely destroyed." The nationalities of the asylum seekers in the Kythira incident was not immediately available.

Migration traffic to Greece has seen an uptick this year. About 1,500 people have been rescued in the first eight months of 2022. People fleeing Africa and the Middle East and looking for an entry into the European Union travel to Greece, Italy and Spain.

In December, at least 30 people died in three separate migrant boat sinkings in the Aegean.

