As Democratic Convention ends, all eyes set on Trump's nomination amid tax ruling and more

The Democrats are all set for upcoming US elections as their convention ended with fanfare and fireworks. The highlights of Day 4 was the acceptance speech given by now presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Biden talked about his vision for America and also seized the opportunity to hit out at US President Donald Trump. He also spoke on the coronavirus pandemic that has worst impacted the US. Biden also talked about the economic crisis and the called for racial justice, promising to be the "generation that finally wipes out the stain of racism from our national character".

After the speech, Biden and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris greeted a crowd in Delaware, where they were joined by their partners.

Biden's message to the voters was to unite in the "love for each other".

After the end of Democrats convention, now all eyes are on the Republican event where Donald Trump will be nominated as the presidential candidate.

The Republican Convention will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina. and the theme of the event is "Honouring the Great American Story".

However, the last few stories on Trump have spelt trouble. Firstly, Trump's tax records may soon be out in the open.

This could also open a pandora's box on the hush money pay-off case involving pornstar Stormy Daniels.

In another development, Trump's former White House strategist Steve Bannon was arrested on Thursday on charges of fraud. Trump called Bannon's arrest as a "sad" event.

Meanwhile, Trump wanted to block critics to access his Twitter feed. This despite the fact that a Federal Appeals Court ruled last year that Trump uses his personal account for official announcements and blocking users could lead to the violation of the first amendment, which guarantees freedom of expression and press.

The US president has now moved to the Supreme Court over this issue, arguing that his Twitter handle is his personal property, independent of the presidential office.

Our suggestion to Trump would be: Read the Federal Appeal Court's rule again.

