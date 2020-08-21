When Joe Biden fought for segregationists

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised to draw on the best of American citizens and said he wanted to be an ally of light not of darkness.

"The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long, too much anger, too much fear, too much division. Here and now, I give you my word: if you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light not of the darkness," Biden said.

However, in the 47 years of his political career, Biden has done exactly the opposite. Biden has built his career by betraying the promises he makes. The man who is blaming Donald Trump for cloaking America in darkness was once accused of doing the exact same thing.

In 1971, Joe Biden was the Senate representative for the New Castle county council and was openly fighting for the cause of segregationists as an anti-busing crusader he vehemently opposed the practice of de-segregating schools for black Americans. His disdain for the black community prevailed in the years that followed but in 1993 Biden took his racist rhetoric one step further and called black Americans "predators" who were roaming free on the streets - an accusation that keeps coming back to bite him because Biden himself has been called a predator in the guise of a politician.

In the last two decades at least eight women have alleged that Biden either touched them inappropriately or violated their personal space. The questionable acts have earned him the title of "creepy Joe". In 2019, American voters saw how bad Biden was in a debate. Most of his arguments fell flat as they were ripped apart by his own running mate Kamala Harris.

However, in 2020, Joe Biden is now the official US presidential nominee of the Democratic Party backed by his campaign team and the American media. He has been consistently pummeling his opponent Trump in opinion polls and is said to be proving the naysayers wrong but Biden is still facing some strong accusations that could damage his candidacy. The Biden family's alleged dealings with Ukraine are still making headlines.

On August 18, Donald Trump had retweeted an audio clip. The leaked conversation between Biden and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko didn't reveal much but questions remain and Biden is not doing enough to address them.

As Donald Trump escalates his attacks in back-to-back press conferences, Biden is not taking any questions from the press. The last time he addressed the press was on July 28. However, how long can he afford to do it with the presidential campaign heating up remains to be seen.

