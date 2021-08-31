As COVID-19 surge, Philippines nurses threaten mass resignation over unpaid compensation

With hospitals in Indonesia running at full capacity as the nation sees its worst COVID-19 outbreak fuelled by the Delta variant, several overworked nurses have been staging protests and threatening mass resignation if the government benefits are not paid by September 1.

According to local media reports, the Philippines’ government had set aside special risk allowances for health care workers, which included hazard pay and money for accommodation and transportation, at the start of the pandemic year

However, health care worker unions have alleged that the promised benefits and compensation have not been paid out.

“Health care workers are tired and extremely demoralized. Many have already resigned and many more want to,” Deutsche Welle news quoted Jao Clumia, union president of St. Luke’s Medical Center, one of the largest private hospitals in Manila.

However, the Philippines health department has been urging the healthcare worker unions to drop their plans and return to work.

“We understand their points, but we want to explain to them that there are policies that we have to follow,” Department of Health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press conference.

According to Department of Health data, over 22,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in the Philippines on August 30. The seven-day moving average of new cases is currently more than 16,000. Hospital beds are also filling up around the country.

