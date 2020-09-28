As countries eye reimposition of lockdowns, protesters swarm the streets

While COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the world, many still continue to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

Many say the virus is a just another flu, and that it will go away, echoing the sentiments put forward by US President Donald Trump.

As governments impose restrictions again, protestors are out on the streets. In London's famous Trafalgar Square, hundreds of protestors gathered over the weekend.

Also read: Beijing orders ban on frozen food from countries with major coronavirus outbreaks

Britain is bracing for a second wave of coronavirus and the British don't like the idea of another lockdown.

COVID-19 is not the flu - the US president tried to call it that, but now the numbers have shot up and continue to increase across the US.

Trump said that he lied to Americans to stop the fear mongering. On the other hand, the British government is being panned because they're not lying. Protestors say the government is exploiting their fears.

And there is no solution in sight - No guarantee of immunity, no known treatment, no vaccine.

Last month, Berlin witnessed a similar protest when the Merkel government decided to tighten the restrictions.

Also read: ‘Interferon’ insufficiency is the reason why coronavirus is deadly for some patients

The local police said that more than 18 thousand people were part of this anti-lockdown protest. And now, Spain has become the latest European country to campaign against the lockdown. People in Madrid are demanding a different approach, and the government's appeals are falling on deaf ears.

Israel has now recorded more than 200,000 cases. But that didn't stop protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The police dumped social distancing rules to hand cuff a protester, while many others stood outside Netanyahu's residence to protest.

For more than a week now, the world has been reporting more than 300,000 new cases every day. Even after 10 months of global suffering, deniers want no restrictions, no masks, and no social distancing. This virus of denial cannot be a coping mechanism to fight the pandemic.