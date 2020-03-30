As cases cross 1,500 mark, Russia starts building a dedicated COVID-19 hospital

Russia is building a new hospital for coronavirus patients as the number of cases continue to rise everyday.

Even though Russia shares a long border with China, they have reported very less cases so far. Analysts believe that these numbers may be skewed, but health agencies claim that it’s owing to the country’s quick response to the virus.

Besides this, Russia has employed sophisticated facial recognition technology to track potential carriers of the virus based on data recorded from their geolocation. Two people were recently fined because they appeared on the camera even when they were supposed to be under quarantine.

The facility in question is set to have over 500 intensive care beds.

Currently, the country has over 1,500 active coronavirus cases, while the virus has killed over eight people.

The World Health Organization supported Russia’s claim of less cases by claiming that the country had responded to the crisis swiftly.

Meanwhile, Russia has shut down a famous Black Sea Resort, near the winter Olympic destination of Sochi over virus fears.

The country has also closed its border with Belarus, in a bid to contain the outbreak. Several trucks were seen lined up at the border crossing ahead of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Ukraine evacuated over 700 citizens from Russia via a special train.

The head of Russian Orthodox Church - Patriarch Kirill - held a service in Moscow despite calls from authorities to avoid mass gatherings.

Interestingly, Kirill asked nearly a hundred people who attended the mass to stay at home.

