seems to be trying his damnedest to flatter US President Donald Trump. On Wednesday (Feb 5), the ultraconservative Argentinian President announced that following in America's footsteps, his nation is also withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO).

A mirror copy?

Echoing Donald Trump's criticism of the UN agency's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Melei lamented about the Covid lockdowns, which he labelled "one of the most bizarre crimes against humanity".

In his statement, President Milei lambasted the WHO as the "executing arm of what was the greatest experiment in social control in history.".

Milei's spokesman, Manuel Adorni, argued that the decision was based on "deep differences regarding health management, especially during the pandemic," would grant Argentina greater autonomy in crafting health policies tailored to its local context. He emphasised that Argentina would not "allow an international body to interfere in our sovereignty."

Adorni also argued that the move would lead to "greater availability of resources," and enable "greater flexibility to implement policies adapted to the context" locally.

WHO data shows that across 2022 and 2023 Argentina contributed approximately $8.75 million in membership fees to the WHO but receives no funding in return. For 2024-24, the nation was slated to contribute $8.25 million.

Accusing the UN agency of "a lack of independence," Adorni stressed that since Argentina "does not receive funding from the WHO, so this measure does not represent a loss of funds for the country."

The WHO has not yet commented on Argentina’s departure.

Criticism follows Argentina's decision

Critics, as per AFP, warn the withdrawal could isolate Argentina from crucial global health initiatives and leave the country vulnerable to future pandemics. Federico Merke, an international relations expert, highlighted the risk of losing access to vital information-sharing and cooperation mechanisms in health emergencies.

Trump's influence?

Argentina's decision comes just two weeks after Trump — whom Milei openly admires — pulled America out of the WHO. The Republican US president had also cited grievances to the ones Milei voiced.

