Arab ministers to agree on Syria’s conditional return to Arab League: Report

Foreign ministers of Arab countries will on Sunday (May 7) agree on Syria's conditional return to the Arab League, the Arab News reported citing a statement. The Arab League drafted a resolution that said that Syrian delegations would resume participation in the league's meetings as of Sunday. The foreign ministers met in Egypt's capital city Cairo for meetings on Syria as well as the situation in conflict-torn Sudan.

The decision on Syria's condition return to the Arab League comes as some Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, opened up relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad and their foreign ministers visited Damascus in recent weeks. Last month, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited Cairo and Riyad, the first such visits in more than a decade.

Syria's membership in the Arab League was suspended in 2011 after a bloody crackdown on protests against Bashar Assad led to a civil war. Arab countries later imposed economic sanctions on Syria. In November 2011, 18 of the 22 members of the league backed the suspension (of Syria's membership). Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria voted against the decision, while Iraq abstained.

However, several Arab countries have re-engaged with Syria recently.

On Friday (May 5), Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that Syria had enough votes among the Arab League's 22 members to regain its seat. "The return to the league will happen. Symbolically it will be important but ... that is only a very humble beginning of what will be a very long and difficult and challenging process, given the complexity of the crisis after 12 years of conflict," Safadi told CNN.

Safadi's remarks come after foreign ministers of Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Jordan met in the Jordanian capital Amman on Monday (May 1) to discuss how to normalize ties with Syria as part of a political settlement of its war, the news agency Reuters reported.

Jordan has called on Syria to engage with Arab states jointly on a step-by-step roadmap to end the conflict, tackling the issues of refugees, detainees, drug smuggling, and Iran-backed militias in Syria

During the meeting on Monday, Syria agreed to help end drug trafficking across its borders with Jordan and Iraq.

