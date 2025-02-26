Apple is rolling out a fix for a glitch in its iPhone dictation feature that mistakenly suggested the word “Trump” when users spoke words with an "R" consonant, including “racist.” The issue sparked controversy after several iPhone owners shared videos on social media, demonstrating how the bug worked.

According to the viral clips, when users activated the dictation feature and said the word “racist,” the text initially displayed “Trump” before quickly correcting itself.

Apple confirms and fixes the issue

In response to the backlash, Apple acknowledged the problem and confirmed that an update was being rolled out.

"We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today," Apple stated in a message to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The company clarified that the speech recognition models powering voice-to-text may sometimes suggest words with phonetic similarities.

It also noted that the issue affected other words containing the "R" consonant, not just “racist.”

Apple’s recent moves amid Trump’s trade policies

The timing of the glitch’s emergence coincides with Apple's recent announcement of a $500 billion investment plan in the US, including hiring 20,000 workers and building a new factory in Texas. The move comes as President Donald Trump has pushed for tariffs on imports.

Additionally, Apple shareholders recently rejected an attempt to pressure the company into aligning with Trump’s efforts to eliminate corporate diversity initiatives.