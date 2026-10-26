As neocloud platforms like CoreWeave and Nebius have been hammered over the last few weeks, and SpaceX has faced a stretch of volatility since its debut, Anthropic has filed a Form S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, aiming to go public the week of November 16, 2026, targeting a $1.8–$2 trillion valuation.

“Anthropic intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “ANT.” The number of shares of Class A common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined,” read a statement from the maker of Claude. The filing has 90 pages of risks, including political risks and risks to humanity. It lists OpenAI and Google as competitors.

What does Anthropic's S-1 filing reveal about corporate accounts?

Anthropic reported first-half 2026 revenue of about $16.3 billion and a net loss of $80.7 billion through June. This means that its revenue jumped 1,304% from the first half of 2025. Its loss has jumped due to its S-1 filing, which seeks a valuation in the region of $2 trillion. Most of the loss, roughly $72 billion, comes from accounting charges, which are convertible debt “resulting from an increase in our enterprise valuation during each of the respective periods,” Anthropic said. Meaning the company will pay back its early lenders in stocks worth $72 billion.

The company has an operating cost of $16.98 billion, with an operating loss of $693 million. It has a locked-in computing commitment to Google Cloud of $111.1 billion through July 2033, and Amazon Web Services $110.0 billion locked in through April 2036, and Microsoft Azure $44.9 billion through May 2033. Other deals include AMD, SpaceX, Broadcom, and Neoclouds like Lambda and Nscale. All of them together: $45 billion to $66 billion per year, $450 billion to $660 billion in liability over the next 10 years

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It has a heavy reliance on Amazon and Google, large spending, and an FTC civil investigative demand about the company's consumer business. Earlier, Anthropic said its run-rate revenue had passed $47 billion, and it had raised $65 billion at a $965 billion valuation in its most recent funding round. US stocks rose on the morning of the filing as investors digested it.

What is Anthropic's governing structure?

The governing structure, as the company frames it, is novel and “has no direct public company precedent.” It directly limits outside investors and public shareholders from influencing any decision. A single Class F share issued to the "Founder LLC" holds 50.1% of the total voting power for general corporate matters, and the independent Long-Term Benefit Trust controls the board; an outside company cannot bypass management to buy out the firm. Even if 100% of public retail investors want to accept a buyout offer. It maintains that it "may have the effect of depriving our stockholders of an opportunity to sell their shares at a premium over prevailing market prices.”