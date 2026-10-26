The Trump administration is promoting former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as a candidate for United Nations Secretary-General and has discussed a joint bid with Russia and China, the Wall Street Journal reported on October 25, citing sources in three countries. The report claims that the official from China and Russia has received a positive response, and Washington has since approached Orbán directly.

According to the WSJ reporting, US officials raised the idea of "someone like Orbán" while weighing a successor to António Guterres, whose term ends December 31, 2026. A State Department official estimated that Orbán could secure eight votes "comfortably" on the 15-member Security Council, with ten more potentially within reach. The Hungarian Conservative reported that Britain and France, which hold veto power, could block his appointment even if the other three permanent members agree.

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