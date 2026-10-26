The Trump administration is promoting former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as a candidate for United Nations Secretary-General and has discussed a joint bid with Russia and China, the Wall Street Journal reported on October 25, citing sources in three countries. The report claims that the official from China and Russia has received a positive response, and Washington has since approached Orbán directly.
According to the WSJ reporting, US officials raised the idea of "someone like Orbán" while weighing a successor to António Guterres, whose term ends December 31, 2026. A State Department official estimated that Orbán could secure eight votes "comfortably" on the 15-member Security Council, with ten more potentially within reach. The Hungarian Conservative reported that Britain and France, which hold veto power, could block his appointment even if the other three permanent members agree.
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Orbán is reportedly interested yet reluctant to enter the race without a realistic prospect of winning, according to a report by Hungarian Conservative. US officials have contacted him to gauge his interest. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are expected to back a run, but any announcement could be delayed until after the November midterm elections.
Orbán lost power in Hungary's April 12 election after 16 years in office, when Péter Magyar's Tisza party won a two-thirds majority in parliament. Since May, reporting has linked his interest in a senior UN post to his legal exposure at home, citing diplomatic immunity that the Secretary-General enjoys under the 1946 UN convention. Earlier reports said he was also weighing a role at FIFA or as UN deputy secretary-general.
The Security Council is expected to begin formal assessment of candidates after informal straw polls that started in July. The next Secretary-General takes office January 1, 2027.